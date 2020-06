Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 06:10 Hits: 5

WELLINGTON: New Zealand recorded on Thursday (Jun 18) its third new case of COVID-19 this week as quarantine breaches and other failures undermined public confidence days after it declared itself among the first countries in the world to be free of the virus. The new case is a man in his 60s who ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-new-zealand-cases-public-confidence-12847762