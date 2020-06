Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 07:12 Hits: 5

Facebook said Tuesday it plans to help four million Americans register to vote, and insists it can be a positive force in the presidential election later this year.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/facebook-hopes-to-help-millions-of-americans-register-to-vote-12844312