Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 15:35 Hits: 5

Spain is considering imposing a quarantine on visitors from the United Kingdom when it opens its borders next week in reciprocity to a similar measure imposed by London, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on the BBC.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spain-may-quarantine-uk-visitors--foreign-minister-tells-bbc-12839976