Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 11:29 Hits: 4

The suspect was working “on the orders of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov,” the would-be victim's boss said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/06/16/kadyrov-accused-of-masterminding-murder-plot-against-georgian-tv-host-who-insulted-putin-a70582