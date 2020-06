Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 00:55 Hits: 1

President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Sunday that France would not seek to erase elements of its history or take down statues of controversial public figures, despite growing global scrutiny of former colonial powers in the wake of worldwide protests.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/president-macron-rejects-tearing-down-statues-in-france-12834930