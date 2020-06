Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 13:16 Hits: 2

A watchdog has hailed the White House press corps as "information heroes" alongside 30 journalists, whistleblowers and media outlets struggling against the odds to get the truth out about the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/white-house-reporters-hailed-as--information-heroes--12837720