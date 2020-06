Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 00:17 Hits: 1

FIRA: From the emblematic island of Santorini, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday (Jun 13) that Greece is "ready to welcome tourists" in complete safety after the coronavirus lockdown, whose impact on tourism will be "significant". "Greek tourism is back," said Mitsotakis ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-greece-welcome-tourists-12833260