Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 16:03 Hits: 1

Britain said on Saturday the International Criminal Court should be able to work independently, without fear of sanction, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump approved economic and travel sanctions against some of its employees.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-supports-international-court-after-trump-approves-sanctions-12832614