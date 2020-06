Articles

DUBLIN: An Irish court on Friday (Jun 12) approved the extradition to Britain of the man who helped organise a human trafficking operation that left 39 Vietnamese migrants dead in a lorry. Thirty-one men and eight women were found dead in the truck in an industrial zone east of London in October ...

