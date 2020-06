Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 16:40 Hits: 1

Britain's economy shrank by a quarter over March and April as entire sectors were shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown in what looks likely to be the bottom of a "catastrophic" crash before a long and slow recovery.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/uk-economy-shrinks-record-20-4-april-covid19-lockdown-12829560