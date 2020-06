Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 13:37 Hits: 2

The flag-raiser for the Knyaz Vladimir took place in the city with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Arkhangelsk region.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/06/12/naval-chiefs-at-russian-submarine-ceremony-ignore-coronavirus-safety-rules-a70560