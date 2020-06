Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 23:09 Hits: 2

Twitter on Friday said it had removed tens of thousands of "state linked" accounts used by China, Russia and Turkey to push their own propaganda, sow misinformation or attack critics.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/twitter-remove-china-russia-turkey-state-linked-accounts-12828456