Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 04:58 Hits: 2

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is starting a group with other black celebrities to work to prevent the suppression of the African-American vote, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/lebron-james-backs-effort-prevent-us-black-vote-suppression-12825756