Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 07:54 Hits: 2

US military bases honoring Civil War Confederate leaders will not be renamed, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, pushing back on pressure to rid public places of monuments glorifying the once pro-slavery South.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-nixes-idea-of-renaming-us-bases-honoring-confederate-heroes-12826290