Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 07:36 Hits: 2

New infections have plateaued since mid-May when officials were reporting daily increases of around 11,000 cases.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/06/11/russias-coronavirus-cases-pass-500k-as-officials-shift-focus-to-putin-reforms-a69710