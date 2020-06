Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 13:05 Hits: 2

More than 1,200 Russians traveled to South Korea, followed by 922 to Turkey and 635 to Bulgaria.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/06/10/thousands-of-russians-traveled-abroad-in-april-despite-border-closures-canceled-flights-rbc-a70537