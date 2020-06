Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 22:04 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON, DC: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday (Jun 9) took to task HSBC for backing Beijing's controversial security law proposal in Hong Kong, warning of businesses' over-reliance on China. The Asia-focused British banking giant last week posted its support for the law on Chinese ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/pompeo-criticises-hsbc-supporting-hong-kong-security-law-12821522