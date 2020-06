Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 13:14 Hits: 2

France's police watchdog said Monday it had received almost 1,500 complaints against officers last year, as the country reels from protests against perceived racism and brutality.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/rise-in-complaints-against-french-police-as-public-anger-mounts-12816246