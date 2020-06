Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 14:19 Hits: 2

Iran's health ministry urged people on Monday to wear face masks in public areas, state television reported, following warnings that the Islamic Republic could face a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-urges-people-to-wear-face-masks-amid-fears-of-new-coronavirus-wave-12816446