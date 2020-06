Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 04:16 Hits: 2

Anti-racism protests in Britain have been "subverted by thuggery", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, warning those responsible would be held to account.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-anti-racism-protests--subverted-by-thuggery---pm-johnson-12814772