Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 04:50 Hits: 2

Most people arriving in Britain from Monday will have to self-isolate for two weeks under a new coronavirus restriction that has been roundly condemned by the ailing aviation sector.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-covid-19-travel-arrivals-mandatory-quarantine-12814928