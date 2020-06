Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 17:11 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON, DC: The novel coronavirus has killed more than 110,000 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday (Jun 7), as nationwide protests against racial injustice spark fears of a resurgence of the virus. About 1,000 Americans have died on average each day so far in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-us-deaths-top-110000-cases-2-million-coronavirus-12813754