Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 18:16 Hits: 1

Protesters poured into the streets of the Lebanese capital Saturday to decry the collapse of the economy, as clashes erupted between supporters and opponents of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dozens-wounded-in-clashes-as-hundreds-of-protesters-flood-beirut-12812262