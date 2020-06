Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 23:51 Hits: 1

PARIS: France's coronavirus death toll, the fifth-highest in the world, rose more slowly on Saturday (Jun 6), while the number of people in intensive care continued to fall, government data showed. The number of deaths from the COVID-19 disease increased by 31, or 0.1 per cent, from the previous ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-france-death-toll-cases-12812392