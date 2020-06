Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 15:40 Hits: 1

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidance on Friday to recommend that governments ask everyone to wear fabric face masks in public areas where there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 to help reduce the spread of the pandemic disease.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-who-wear-masks-in-public-advice-12809712