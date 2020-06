Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

Protesters around the world took to the streets again on Friday, despite coronavirus warnings, in a wave of outrage at the death of African American George Floyd in the United States and racism against minorities in their own nations.

