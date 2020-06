Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 12:59 Hits: 2

Rohingya refugees infected with coronavirus are fleeing quarantine in their Bangladesh camps because they fear being transferred to an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal, community leaders said Thursday.

