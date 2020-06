Articles

PARIS: French winemakers will transform wine that went unsold during the country's two-month COVID-19 lockdown into hand sanitiser and ethanol to make room for the next harvest, a farming agency said on Thursday (Jun 4). Wine sales and exports, particularly to the United States, plunged at the ...

