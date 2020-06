Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 16:01 Hits: 1

Waterways near Russia's Siberian city of Norilsk have been rapidly polluted by a spill of more than 20,000 tonnes of diesel fuel in recent days

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/06/russias-20-000-tonne-diesel-spill-pollutes-waterways-siberia-200604160109675.html