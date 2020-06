Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 07:44 Hits: 1

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it reached agreement with South Korea on a proposal for Seoul to fund thousands of Korean workers at U.S. bases who were put on unpaid leave earlier this year.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/agreement-funding-south-korea-us-military-bases-12798520