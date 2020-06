Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 14:55 Hits: 1

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will invest up to US$500 million into publicly traded drug developers to fund their treatment candidates and provide access to the U.S. drugmaker's scientific expertise.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/pfizer-to-invest-up-to-us-500-million-in-public-drug-developers-12797448