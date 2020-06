Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 15:22 Hits: 1

In the Belarusian capital Minsk, a long queue formed outside a covered food market on Sunday as people waited for hours to give their signature to opposition candidates contesting a presidential election in August.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/stop-the-cockroach-protests-rattle-belarus-president-lukashenko-12797390