Tuesday, 02 June 2020

LONDON: The United Kingdom on Tuesday (Jun 2) called on China to step back from the brink over a national security law in Hong Kong that it said was a breach of Beijing's international commitments to the "one country, two systems" principle agreement on the former colony. "To be very clear and ...

