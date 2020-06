Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 07:49 Hits: 4

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government faced widespread mockery on Tuesday (Jun 2) over coronavirus rules which were cast by some media as a "sex ban", though a junior minister said the regulations were aimed at keeping people safe. READ: Commentary: From ‘stay home' to 'stay ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-government-mockery-over-sex-ban-social-distancing-12796202