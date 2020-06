Articles

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Monday (Jun 1) banned an upcoming vigil marking the anniversary of the Tiananmen protests, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first time the gathering has been halted in three decades. The candlelight Jun 4 vigil usually attracts huge crowds and is the only ...

