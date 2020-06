Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 12:33 Hits: 2

BEIJING: China on Monday (Jun 1) accused the United States of "selfishness" after President Donald Trump said he would terminate the US' relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO). Washington and Beijing have clashed repeatedly on different topics and on Friday Trump said he would sever ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-china-accuses-us-selfish-blackmail-cut-ties-who-12792932