Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 13:11 Hits: 3

MADRID: All Spanish beaches reopened on Monday (Jun 1) with the exception of Barcelona, and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao will unlock its doors for the first time in months as Spain took steps to revive a tourist industry brought to a halt by COVID-19. Spain's revenues from tourism about halved ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-spain-tourism-health-safety-coronavirus-12792076