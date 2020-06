Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 08:53 Hits: 1

“We believe that the drug is key to resuming full economic activity,” the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/06/01/russia-to-roll-out-game-changing-anti-coronavirus-drug-from-next-week-a70437