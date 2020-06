Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 07:44 Hits: 2

WELLINGTON: Protests sweeping the United States over the death of African-American George Floyd reverberated on the other side of the globe on Monday (Jun 1), with thousands of people marching in the streets of New Zealand. The protests in New Zealand were part of a number of demonstrations around ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-protest-death-george-floyd-police-kneel-neck-us-12791570