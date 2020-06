Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 07:56 Hits: 4

LONDON: The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may be waning. For vaccine developers, that could be a problem. Scientists in Europe and the United States say the relative success of draconian lockdown and social distancing policies in some areas and countries means virus transmission rates may be ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-scientists-hunt-pandemic-hotspots-test-12791432