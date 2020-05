Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 09:30 Hits: 11

MINNEAPOLIS: Curfews were imposed on major US cities as clashes over police brutality escalated across America with demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop the violent protests "cold".  Minneapolis, the epicenter of the unrest, was gripped by a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/curfews-clashes-race-protests-escalate-minneapolis-george-floyd-12788966