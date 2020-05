Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 04:04 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: Climate change, debt, mental health struggles and now the coronavirus: Life is no laughing matter. But for under-30s the best way to stay sane is often to wisecrack. "We joke that we post because none of us can afford therapy," says Chuck Wentzell, 26, a member of Twitter group chats ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/viral-humour-dark-online-gags-soothing-angst-12788604