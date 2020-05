Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 01:19 Hits: 4

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday tried to walk back a Twitter threat to respond with deadly force to three days of violent protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of an unarmed black man.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-says-doesnt-want-shooting-after-minneapolis-riot-12785676