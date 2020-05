Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 02:40 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday (May 28) seeking to strip social media giants like Twitter of legal immunity for content on their platforms in a move slammed by his critics as a legally dubious act of political revenge. The executive order calls on government ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-signs-order-targeting-social-media-after-tweets-flagged-12782388