Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 03:13 Hits: 2

From the death of a black man in Minneapolis to a racist incident in Central Park, camera phones are increasingly being used as a weapon against racism even when justice doesn't always follow.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-racism-camera-phones-george-floyd-amy-cooper-12782396