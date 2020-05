Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 13:36 Hits: 2

Archaeologists have discovered an exquisitely preserved Roman mosaic under a vineyard in northern Italy after a century of searching, the local mayor said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-unearths-roman-mosaic-after-century-long-hunt-12780328