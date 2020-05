Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 14:37 Hits: 1

LONDON: Britain's government is deeply concerned about China's legislation on national security for Hong Kong, which risks undermining the principle of one country, two systems, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (May 28). "We are deeply concerned about China's ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/china-hong-kong-legislation-britain-deeply-concerned-12780276