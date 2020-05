Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 15:20 Hits: 2

BOURBOURG: Nathalie Szczepaniak caresses the hand of her husband Joseph, a care home resident, as the couple reunites after weeks without a visit because of France's coronavirus lockdown. But this is no ordinary reunion.  READ: France's COVID-19 death toll jumps as nursing homes included The ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-nursing-homes-plastic-bubble-covid-19-12780532