Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 02:47 Hits: 3

Demonstrators gathered Wednesday for a second night of protests over the killing in the US city of Minneapolis of a handcuffed black man by a policeman who held him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/angry-us-protests-over-police-killing-george-floyd-minneapolis-12777914