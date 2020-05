Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 06:11 Hits: 1

Years of drought in Australia's east has caused the national sheep flock to shrink to the lowest levels since records began more than a century ago, agricultural figures revealed Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/drought-drives-australia-s-sheep-flock-to-record-low-12778954